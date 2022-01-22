Glow-in-the-dark sneakers, slim, stylish microphones and more: Check out the latest gadgets in town!

This week, look forward to details on JBL’s noise-cancelling earphones Tour One, Adidas’ glow-in-the-dark sneakers ULTRA4D, and more. Check out the full list below:

JBL Tour One

The Tour One is an Over-ear noise-cancelling headphones from JBL which has won CES and Red Dot awards. The premium headphone comes with True adaptive NC technology. It also has 4-mic tech for crystal clear calls and a choice of voice assistants. With 50 hours of playback time and Smart audio modes, these headphones also play Hi-Res audio. INR 25,999. In.jbl.com

Optoma UHZ50

Optima’s 4K UHD projector features a wide colour gamut. It also has HDR capability, ultra rich blacks along with smart features to suit all streaming and gaming requirements. The laser engine has a life span of 30,000 hours and IPX 6 certification. The laser projector also has 3000-lumen brightness and a 2.5 million : 1 contrast ratio. Optoma Creative Cast app lets you wirelessly share images and video to the big screen from upto 4 devices via 5GHz Wifi. Price on request. optoma.com

Audio Technica ATR6550X

The ATR6550X is a slim, versatile microphone designed specially for use with video cameras and smartphones. It picks up dialogue and sound effects at a distance and overcomes ambient noise to provide crisp reproduction. It is ideal for interviews, YouTube Vlogs, Studio and film shoots. INR 5,499. amazon.in

Crossbeats Ignite S4

Ignite S4 has a large 1.8” IPS HD display and a 3D curved screen. Available in three colour variants including a unique Forest Green, the S4 has Multisport training features, BT calling, Blood glucose level measurements, voice assistants and split screen features. INR 4,999. crossbeats.com

PORTL M

The M by PORTL is a tabletop holographic communication and media device. The first of its kind, PORTL M is a CES award winner and allows you to shop, be entertained, use telemedicine, communicate, stay fit and display NFT all holographically in 3D. INR 1.48 lakh. portlhologram.com

Adidas ULTRA4D

The new ULTRA4D comes with a glow in the dark feature and a 4D midsole. Ideal for running and as streetwear, the ULTRA4D comes with a light Primeknit upper, Adidas 4D lattice midsole, Ultraboost and lace cage for stability. INR 21,999. adidas.co.in

Canon DX C3835i Printer

Canon’s iR-ADV DX C3800 series of printers connects seamlessly via cloud-based print management solutions to aid businesses drive efficiency. The printer automates batch scanning, filling, naming and routing of docs. It also has an industry-leading scan speed of a whopping 270 images per minute and offers print speeds upto 35 pages per minute. Ideal for enterprises, large businesses and Copy shop owners. Price on request. canon.co.in

Stay tuned for weekly updates!