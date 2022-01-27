Survival shooter game Garena Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game for Dec 2021

Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for December 2021 with close to 24 million installs, which represented a 28.2 per cent increase from December 2020.



The countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at approximately 26 per cent of its total downloads and Brazil at 12 per cent, reports Sensor Tower.



Rocket League Sideswipe from Psyonix was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with 21.6 million installs.



The countries with the largest number of Rocket League Sideswipe installs were the US at 27 per cent, followed by Mexico at 5.9 per cent.



Subway Surfers from Sybo Games, Poppy Rope Game from Zego Global Publishing, and Roblox from Roblox Corporation rounded out the top five most installed mobile games worldwide for the month.



The global mobile games market generated 4.9 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play in December 2021, marking an increase of 1.8 per cent year-over-year.



The number one market for global game downloads was India, which accumulated 717.4 million installs, or 14.8 per cent of total worldwide downloads. The US ranked number two for downloads at approximately 9 per cent, followed by Brazil at 8.2 per cent.

