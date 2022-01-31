High-tech faucets, portable air inflators and more: These gizmos guarantee more comfort in your daily routine

On this week’s list of the latest gadgets in town, we have GROHE Plus Digital Faucet, Portronics Vayu - a portable air inflator, and Borosil’s oil filled radiator room heater, to name a few. Take a look at the full list below:

GROHE Plus Digital Faucet

GROHE Plus Digital faucet comes with the latest tech in the sleekest design. The unique faucet offers style, ergonomics and practicality. Features include an LED temperature display, eco-friendly water-saving spray, temperature control and a 90 degree swivel spout. Available in two sizes M and L. Price on request. grohe.co.in

Portronics Vayu

Vayu is a portable air inflator perfect for your car, two-wheelers and bicycles. Vayu comes with many nozzles which can inflate tires of most vehicles in moments. It also comes with specific smart modes for cars, motorcycles, bicycles and balls. An LED screen shows data and the device is rechargeable. It has auto-detection to stop when it reaches the desired limit. INR 2,899. portronics.com

Panasonic Lumix BS1H Camera

Panasonic has a new full-frame box-style digital Single lens mirrorless camera BS1H. The camera combines the cinematicquality video performance of the Lumix S1H into an easy-to-use box-style profile. A 24MP full-frame sensor captures 6K resolution ideal for filmmakers, videographers and digital content creators. INR 3.40 lakh. panasonic.com

Panerai PAM01248

Panerai’s Luminor Due range has an exciting new edition with an ivory sun brushed dial matched with beige Super-Luminova. The 38 mm wrist watch is ideal for women and those with smaller wrists, or preference for mid-sized watches. Inside is an in-house manufactured automatic movement with a 3 day power reserve. PAM01248 comes with red alligator strap, date counter and 30 m water resistance. Also available as PAM01247 in a deep anthracite colour. INR 4.88 lakh. ethoswatches.com

Borosil Volcano heater

Borosil’s oil filled radiator room heater — Volcano comes with superior heating capabilities and advanced safety features, perfect to combat cold weather. Available in variations of 9/11/13 fins, Volcano heats small to large spaces efficiently and evenly. There’s also an in-built PTC fan heater that disseminates heat throughout every corner of the room. Volcano also works noiselessly and comes with an adjustable thermostat. INR 15,990. myborosil.com

Flexnest Flexrower

Flexrower is a smart rowing machine which comes in a plus variant (Flexrower+) too utilising water to provide resistance. The Flexrower uses magnetic resistance and provides a smooth and silent row. The BT enabled device connects to smart devices for trainer-led workouts, virtual videos, tracking, heart rate monitoring (additional) and leaderboards. Rowing is one of the best forms of human activity to enhance both cardio-vascular fitness and strength gain, Flexrower is an excellent choice. INR 35,999. theflexnest.com