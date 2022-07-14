Spotify expands video podcasts for creators in 6 non-English speaking countries

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has announced plans to expand video podcasts for creators in six new countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil and Mexico.

This is the first time Spotify has allowed this feature in non-English speaking countries.

"These are markets with especially strong podcast creator communities that have shown a healthy appetite for new ways to create and experience podcasts," the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Video-native podcasters will now have access to Spotify's audience around the world, while audio-native podcasters will be able to start experimenting with video and deliver content that their listeners can engage with more deeply.

"As we learn from users and iterate, we're pioneering new formats of audio, interactivity, unique listening experiences, and tools creators can use for an evolved creator experience with greater control over their content," said the company.

Spotify rolled out video-based podcast publishing to a group of creators in 2021 through its ‘Anchor' platform.

In April this year, the company introduced these tools to all creators in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the UK.