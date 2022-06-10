Gadgets of the week: Uber cool shades, smart shoes, and more!

On our list of some of the best gadgets that are all the rage right now, we have Oakley’s Re:SubZero shades equipped with Prizm Lens tech, UA’s HOVR range of smart running shoes, and more. Check out the full list below:

Foxin FMS 4040

Foxin’s multimedia audio system is a 4.1 channel system with 85W RMS power to boot. It connects seamlessly to your phone, tab, PC etc and also via SD card, USB and AUX. The powerful system also supports Digital FM and comes with a wireless remote. Rs 2,575. foxin.in

Oakley Re:SubZero

Oakley’s new interpretation of the original SubZero comes in a lightweight, uber-cool-looking pair of shades equipped with Prizm Lens tech. Rs 19,000. oakley.com

UA HOVR Machina 3

UA’s HOVR range of running shoes has a new Machina 3, which mixes the speed of a racing shoe with the comfort of a long-distance trainer providing the complete package. The shoes are also smart and can connect to UA MapMyRun for real time coaching and metrics. Rs 14,999. underarmour.com

Tumi Razer

Featuring a collaboration between Luggage stalwart Tumi and gaming giants Razer, this limited edition 4 wheeled carry-on looks brilliant. Featuring a tough, lightweight shell and an interior with PROTX2 anti-microbial coating, this is a must-have for Tumi fans. Other dynamics include a built-in USB port, TUMI tracer tag and extreme styling. Rs 70,000. razer.com

Gadget reviews for the week:

pTron Force X10E

pTron’s new smartwatch Force X10e comes with a massive 1.7” display which is clear and fits a lot of info into it. With a quick setup and sync to Da Fit app, I got going in the first hour itself. The watch provides multiple metrics like 24hr heart rate tracking, blood oxygen levels, breathing guides, sleep monitors, step count and sport tracking. The metrics were all acceptable and consistent for regular usage. The watch also alerts for calls, notifications and goes with a 10-12 day runtime (I got just over 10 days on heavy usage). The X10E is also ergonomic, fits well, looks trendy and well priced. Available in three unique colours. Rs 1,799. ptron.in

Mivi Duopods F40

Mivi’s duopods range provides great options with feature filled TWS for every budget. The F40 sound great, fit well and look good and that’s what matters. Available in 5 eye-catching options, the bass is very good with 13mm drivers built in, calls were reliable and clear, while battery life was about 40 hrs including case.The metallic colours do add shine, with Type C charging on board. BT 5.1 connects seamlessly and is great for gaming and movies with zero lag. Rs 1,199. mivi.in

PlayGO Budslite

BudsLite come with a comfortable in-ear design and EBEL drivers for extra bass. They are also IPX 4 resistant and supremely at home whether in the gym or going for a run. Audio quality is decent, with touch controls providing access to controls and voice assistants. A single charge lasted me about 4.5 hrs with about a day’s charge including case. Rs 1,399. theworldofplay.com

