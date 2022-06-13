The market for wireless earbuds continues to grow

Led by Apple AirPods, the global TWS (true wireless stereo) shipments grew 17 per cent in the first quarter (Q1) this year to reach 68.2 million units.



According to the latest Canalys data, Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi retained their top three positions from the previous quarter, but only Apple grew shipments.



Among the top five TWS vendors, Skullcandy and Edifier, both audio players, gained market share while the top three lost it.



Since Q3 2021, TWS remains the only growing category, leading to the overall 4 per cent growth in the worldwide smart personal audio market, the report mentioned.



Market leader Apple's TWS shipments were up 14 per cent. Apple's AirPods line grew 3 per cent to reach 19.3 million units, while Beats by Dre, Apple's audio sub-brand, contributed more significant growth, increasing 553 per cent to reach 2.4 million units.



"Vendors are using audio names with strong brand equity in sound to expand their total addressable markets," said Jason Low, Canalys Principal Analyst.



"Unlike Apple's AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds ranges, devices from sub-brands can depart from the vendors' core design philosophy and develop their own unique styles and niches," he added.



The average selling price (ASP) of the top five TWS vendors fell to $144 in Q1 2022, from $153 in Q1 2021.



"Players such as Skullcandy, Edifier and JBL attained greater scale after doubling down on the sub-$50 segment, contributing to the ASP decline," said research analyst Sherry Jin.

