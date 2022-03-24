WhatsApp launches its multi-device support feature

WhatsApp has started rolling out the much-awaited multi-device support for all users.



Till now, the feature has been available to users under WhatsApp's opt-in beta testing programme. Now, according to WABetainfo, the update will roll out to iOS users this month, followed by an Android release next month.



With the new update, your primary device will not have to remain online in order to access the platform.



Viewing live location is not possible on paired devices. Creating and viewing broadcast lists or sending messages with link previews from WhatsApp Web cannot be performed on the secondary devices.



WhatsApp has also started rolling out emoji reactions in beta on Android.



The emoji reactions have started appearing in beta version 2.22.8.3 of the service's Android app, giving users a quick and easy way to respond to incoming messages.



With a long-press of a received message, the feature lets users react with one of six emoji -- thumbs up, heart, crying, laughter, shocked face, or folded hands (usually taken to mean "thank you").

*Edited from an IANS report