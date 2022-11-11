Gadgets of the week: Mont Blanc Summit 3, Belkin Boost Charge Pro and more

On this week's list of gadgets, we have Audio Technica — Sound Burger 2022, a portable turntable; the Kent OTG 21L; Redragon Castor K631 Pro keyboard, and more. Check out the full list below:

Rimowa Spl edition

Rimowa gets creative with a limited edition Aurora Borealis edition which looks out of the world. As always, it comes with the finest TSA-approved locks, multi-wheel system, and telescopic handles and is made of high-grade aluminium. INR 1.6 lakh.

Audio Technica — Sound Burger

The AT-SB2022 is a unique portable turntable featuring BT tech and a USB C charging cable. The lightweight design is ideal for parties, picnics and small spaces if you love listening to vinyl records. Features include a 12 hr battery life, wired/wireless listening and compatibility with 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records. INR 16,400.

Mont Blanc Summit 3

The Summit 3 comes in Titanium and is a piece of luxury that’s also smart. It comes with improved battery life, multiple health sensors for monitoring, a great fitness experience and a Titanium case. Running Wear OS, Summit 3 can also perform NFC payments. INR 1.05 lakh.

Kent OTG

The Kent OTG 21L lets you prepare a variety of dishes at home including pizzas and cakes. It is ideal for grilling chicken, baking goodies and toasting. The OTG-21L can cook food for upto six people at a go. It also has a ‘Stay On Function’ for keeping food continuously warm. Available at leading stores and online. INR 8,000.

Devialet Mania

Devialet makes compact speakers with monster sound. The Mania is portable and comes in a small form factor, while still punching awesome sound with 360-degree stereo. It connects via Wifi and BT as well as Airplay 2, providing upto 10 hrs of playtime. Also included is a voice assistant and IPX 4 resistance. INR 64,000.

Redragon Castor K631 Pro

This versatile keyboard is ergonomic and crafted with premium looks and is designed for an ultra-smooth experience. The RGB keyboard connects with multiple devices and is light for portability. The 68-key board design with switches from Outemu connects via BT, wireless or wired. Backlights can be preset to your taste. INR 5,990.

Belkin Boost Charge Pro

The Boost Charge Pro wireless car charger comes with MagSafe and is approved by Apple. Compatible phones can be charged safely and conveniently in the car with a vent-mounted wireless charger engineered with official MagSafe tech. MagSafe tech provides upto 15W power for iPhone 12 and newer. INR 8,200.