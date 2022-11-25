Gadgets of the week:  Sony WH1000XM5,  Withings BPM Core,  Trusens Z 1000 and more 

Vingajoy VB SX 10

The VB SX 10 (Chota Bheem) is a high speed power bank from Vingajoy which is sleek and comes with 10000mAh of power. Charging the powerbank is easy via USB C, while the bank provides 2.0A power to charge multiple devices. It took me about 45 minutes to charge my iPhone 12 Pro to 80%, 30 minutes to 50%. Results were also good for Android devices depending on the capacity of their battery. The powerbank took about 3.5 hrs to charge fully and provided 3 full recharges for my phone. LED indicators show battery life left. Chota Bheem also comes with protection against overheating, short circuit and overcharging. Available at leading stores.

Sony WH1000XM5

Sony’s WH series is by now legendary for the quality of audio, fit and the exceptional noise cancelling it provides. The WH-1000XM5 is a wireless noise-cancelling headphone that’s on ‘top of the food chain’ in terms of providing a superlative experience with industry leading noise cancellation and exceptional sound for music, audio and calls. It also provides Hi-Res Audio compatibility, all day comfort and a whopping 30 hours of battery life. sony.co.in

Withings BPM Core

This essential device helps you manage your blood pressure as well as detect silent heart conditions. It’s a unique product from Withings that also provides ECG measurements and acts as a digital stethoscope. The device is easy to use and should be discussed with your physicians to interpret results. withings.com

Trusens Z 1000

This compact air purifier excels in filtration with Dupont HEPA filters, UV light sterilisation and dual airflow. It covers a space upto 250 sq ft and manages to eliminate allergens, VOCs, microscopic particles and germs. Good air quality is an important parameter we should all be looking at in the quest for better health and quality of life. amazon.in

Dyson Pet Groom

Tool Dyson’s new Pet Groom tool is engineered to attach to your Dyson Vacuum cleaner to specifically remove your dog’s loose hair, pet dander and microscopic skin flakes in an instant. The Pet Groom tool is a true game changer for pet owners, suitable for both dogs and cats. Do make sure to follow all safety instructions while using. dyson.in

UA Flow Velocity Wind 2

Under Armour’s Flow range is all about durability, light weight and super comfortable cushioning. The Flow Velocity Wind 2 gives exceptional grip and allows you to run free. The Flow range also connects to UA MapMyRun to track and analyse running metrics. It comes in great colour options. Available at UA retail stores and the e-commerce website.

OBSOT Me

Me from OBSOT is an AI-powered tracking mount/tripod for your smartphone. It smartly follows you where you move to keep you in the centre of the frame and action. OBSOT Me is ideal for vlogging, content creation, taking classes, conference calls and doesn’t require an app or BT to track. The tripod is also extendable. osbot.com

