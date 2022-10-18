Salud becomes first-ever Indian lifestyle brand to introduce an NFT collection

Urban lifestyle brand Salud is set to debut nine to eleven of its uniquely designed Ethereum-based NFTs. Acclaimed NFT artist Ishita Banerjee — along with Salud’s in-house artists, creative director Srinivas Naidu, and founder Ajay Shetty — have designed these NFTs. The #SaludNFT Cusps will provide access to exclusive activities in favor of the holders. In June this year, Salud became the first urban lifestyle brand in the country to release a complete roadmap for its entry into Web 3.0 with its technical partner Tokenrunway, as a new way to engage with consumers and expand its horizons.

As part of this, Salud is providing one-of-a-kind utilities to create a range of exclusive deliverables for its NFT holders. One such privilege is that the holders will get one-week early access to all new releases by Salud Sessions. A brand-supported collection of Deep House and Techno, Salud Sessions is produced by the best artists and DJs in the music industry. Salud NFT owners will have the privilege of VIP hospitality at Salud parties, and get invited to exclusive Salud-sponsored events. The collectors will also be privy to Salud Merchandise, an exclusive line of clothing and accessories, which provides the country’s only extensive range of exclusive #NFTMerch lines.

Artist Ishita Bannerjee said, “As an artist, it has been a sheer delight to be part of this unique project. For me, it was a creative challenge to design for a project that is the first of its kind in the country. It’s amazing to see a project coming out of India having utilities comparable to the best in the world.”

“We have always aimed to stay ahead of the curve and have our audience — on Metaverse and Web 3.0 — be the brand’s ambassadors. A premium rewards and benefits program is at the heart of ensuring value beyond the digital artwork for Salud NFT collectors. It’s an exciting time for us as we explore the Metaverse and wearable tech space for possible integrations for the brand and Salud NFT holders in the near future,” said Ajay Shetty, Founder-director of Salud Beverages.

For phase 2, Token Runway will enable the initiation of Salud Sessions to simulcast into the Metaverse and the launch of India’s first limited edition Salud Custom merch in the same sphere. Phase 3 will witness the initiation of 5% proceeds of merchandise going to certain NFT collectors and the launch of NFTs-based Cusps wearables in the Metaverse.