Indulge 15th Anniversary special: Here are some travel-related gadgets and tech that will make your trips easier

With these gadgets and accessories, travel light, smart and ever-prepared. Check out the full list below:

Ambrane RAAP Hub 75

When you’re on the move, a good charger is a must. Ambrane’s RAAP HUB 75 is a multi-charging hub with multiple charge options (USB C-PD, A) which can charge up to five devices at a time with a total output of 75W. With an intelligent chipset and GaN tech, charging is safe and effective for laptops, smartphones, and other devices. INR 2,999.

Garmin Forerunner 55

The Forerunner 55 is an easy-to-use GPS smartwatch that is ideal for running, monitoring your overall health, and finding your way back home if you ever get lost on a trail. With up to two weeks of battery life, a durable exterior, and safety plus tracking features, this is a worthwhile investment. INR 18,990.

Airwheel SR 5

If you like travelling smart, the SR 5 from Airwheel comes packed with tech including a USB port for charging phone/PC, anti-loss alarms, remote control for suitcase maneuvering, a smart band, a smart app for tracking, and lots of storage space. INR 51,000.

Bookman Visibility headlamp

Bookman’s all-new monocle Headlamp is compact, stylish, and light. It's also rechargeable and comes with 225 bright lumens for when you wish to explore on trails, hikes, or are running in low light. With up to 11 hours of battery life, an ergonomic fit, and a choice of colours, this is a great travel addition. INR 3,900.

Zippo Paracord

Zippo’s Paracord is a multi-utility durable cord that can be used as a clothesline, boot lace, zipper pull, tie-down, and most importantly, a fire starter. The red fire-starter strand is paraffin-coated and ignites with a spark to get your fire started when required. Ideal for camping, hiking and nature trails. INR 1,000.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

The UE Wonderboom is arguably the best compact speaker out there in terms of size, quality, and durability. The latest iteration Wonderboom 3 comes with a huge 360 sound, longer battery life (14 hrs), and imperious dust/water resistance. It can even withstand drops up to 5 feet high and comes with an extended wireless range of up to 40 m. You also get the option of pairing two for a serious stereo. INR 8,160.

Courant Leather Catch: 3

If you’re on an extended vacation or a work trip, the Catch:3 is a wireless charging pad utilising Qi-charging tech to charge both your accessories (think TWS, smartwatch) and smartphones. Utilising 3-Coil tech, it provides up to 10W wireless output. All you need to do is place your device on this beautiful piece of leather. INR 14,300.

DailyObjects Marshal Organiser

This elegant tech kit organiser from DailyObjects is essential for air travel. It provides easy access, secure storage, and ample space for all your chargers, cables, accessories, smartphones, power banks, portable drives, and more. Available in vibrant colours, the Marshal Organiser is a must-have for frequent flyers. INR 1,999.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Series

Apple’s iPhone 14 pro and pro Max are great phones with the latest tech. They are also ideal for trips into the wilderness, where there are possibilities of getting totally lost. Here’s where the new iPhones come in with Emergency SOS via satellite, to text emergency services when you’re out of cellular/wifi range. Details such as your exact location and the nature of the emergency will be shared with emergency services for sending aid quickly. The iPhone 14 series also provides car crash detection, in case you end up in one to alert first responders and close ones. INR 1.30 lakh.

Zero DSR/X

Zero has a new direct drive motor, the Z-Force 75-10X to tackle extreme terrain. The motor configuration produces an extremely high output of power and torque. Other new features include faster charging, more battery capacity, navigation, and parking mode. The electric bike provides a silent, emission-free ride while delivering an adventurous thrill even in the most rugged of terrains. An hour of charge provides top speeds of up to 180 kph and a range of up to 290 km. INR 20.4 lakh.

Husqvarna MC6 E-bike

With lighter carbon frames, the MC6 is more comfortable and less rigid. It also sports a new high secure battery lock for easy battery replacement. The new EP 8 drive unit along with a dynamic chassis prevents energy loss. Ideal for mountain biking. INR 4.5 lakh.

Logitech G Cloud Handheld

This handheld gaming device is great for on-the-go, putting premium graphics and blockbuster games from the cloud in your hands. A cloud subscription service such as Xbox Game Pass is required, but once signed up, you can enjoy 1080p video quality with 450 nits of brightness in a 7” screen with 60Hz refresh rates. INR 25,000.

Oneplus 10 Pro 5G

The 10 Pro 5G version from OnePlus is a cracker of a phone. It also makes total sense for all your vacations as a super sharp shooter, courtesy 2nd Gen Hasselblad camera for mobile. The main camera unit is a 48MP IMX 789 unit with OIS, coupled with a Telephoto and Ultra-Wide angle cameras you get some of the best images and video possible currently on a smartphone. There’s also a Hasselblad Pro Mode for 12-bit RAW capture to edit and tweak later. 4K 120fps video is ultra smooth and natural to bring back all those vivid action memories with you. All this with 80W SuperVooc charge ensures your phone never dies while travelling. INR 61,999.

TKO Type 001 Jetboard

Type 001 is a motorised surfboard that works in any body of water. The Kinetic Option (TKO) has created the Type 001 to suit both beginners and advanced riders and to deliver smooth, precise rides. Made of carbon fibre, the Type 001 can also be used in rivers and lakes with speeds up to 55 kph. The Jetboard will run for 45 minutes on a single charge and comes with a wireless controller. INR 10.92 lakh.