EA_introduces_anti-cheat_solution_for_PC_games

With an aim to protect EA games from tampering and cheaters, Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that it is launching EA AntiCheat (EAAC) for PC games this fall.



EAAC is a kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution developed in-house at Electronic Arts.



"At Electronic Arts we are committed to creating a safe and fair experience for all of our players," Elise Murphy - Sr. Director, Game Security and Anti-Cheat, said in a blogpost.



"PC cheat developers have increasingly moved into the kernel, so we need to have kernel-mode protections to ensure fair play and tackle PC cheat developers on an even playing field," Murphy added.



According to the platform, third party anti-cheat solutions are often opaque to its teams, and prevent them from implementing additional privacy controls or customisations that provide greater accuracy and granularity for EA-specific game modes.



"With EAAC we have full stack ownership of the security and privacy posture, so we can fix security issues as soon as they may arise. With that in mind, let's tackle a few of the common questions you may have," Murphy said.



Kernel level anti-cheat needed for games that are highly competitive and contain many online modes like FIFA 23.



When cheat programmes operate in kernel space, they can make their cheat functionally invisible to anti-cheat solutions that live in user-mode, the platform said.