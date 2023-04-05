Zebronics launches RGB keyboard, the Zeb Max Ninja 200

The keyboard offers an endless RGB impression thanks to its 84 keys, small design, strong build, and translucent casing when combined with the various RGB modes. Users can connect 3 devices via Bluetooth and switch between them easily. It has 3 modes: 2.4 GHz RF, Wired, and BT. Because it works with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, it is the ideal keyboard for people who use a variety of gadgets.

The Zeb-Max Ninja 200 is the ideal keyboard for anyone looking for blazing-fast response time in gaming or optimum productivity in the workplace. The keyboard has OUTEMU Red Switches with Hot Swappable Switches, which have a 50 million keystroke lifespan and can withstand the heaviest workloads and gaming sessions while still providing satisfyingly tactile keystrokes. The PBT-Keycaps have a premium feel, and the key travel is the best possible at 4.0 mm. The Windows key that permits ongoing gaming marathons can be enabled or disabled by users.

You may use your keyboard for weeks or even months without having to worry about running out of power thanks to the built-in rechargeable battery and energy level indicator. For added convenience, the keyboard also includes a switch removal tool, a USB to Type C connector, and an extra Z keycap.