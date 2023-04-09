Gadgets of the week: Acer Aspire 3 i3 N305, Rolex Oyster Celebration and more 

Rolex has a new watch in town as part of its Oyster Perpetual collection called ‘Celebration’

Acer Aspire 3 i3 N305

The new Acer Aspire 3 comes with Intel Core i3 N-series processors for a reliable and affordable computing option. Available in 15.6” and 14” versions, the Aspire 3s are light, starting at only 1.5 kg and 18.9mm thickness. The 1080p display is bright and ideal for browsing and streaming. acer.com

ASUS Vantage Briefcase

ASUS has launched a unique Vantage Briefcase ideal for travellers on the go. It’s light weighing — only 0.48 kg, and is made of a ballistic nylon interior and Nappa leather exterior. The water/tear-resistant fabric provides longevity and protection. The multiple interior and exterior pockets help you load all your devices and accessories.asus.com

Rolex Oyster ‘Celebration’

Rolex has a new watch in town as part of its Oyster Perpetual collection called ‘Celebration’. The watch launched in Watches & Wonders 2023 comes in three sizes and ‘Celebration’ bubble dials celebrate the five hues of dial colours Rolex released in 2020. Powered by calibers 2232 and 3230, the watches come in Oyster steel bracelets. Rolex.com

MIVI Commando X9

Mivi’s Commando X9 comes with Dual RGB lights on the case and Duopods for gaming fun. These pods sync easily with your smartphone and come with 35ms low latency, ideal for gaming and watching media. Battery life was good on usage providing me almost the 72 hours promised. Type C charging allows quick charges, while IPX 4 resistance keeps sweat and liquids away. Available in five colours. mivi.in

Apple Music classical

Apple Music Classical is a streaming app with pure focus on classical music and available to all Apple Music users. With over 5 million tracks as well as a unique interface, Apple Music Classical provides audio in the highest quality output up to 24 bit/192 kHz and spatial audio. App Store apple.com



Jetcar Corvette Watercraft

The Corvette C8 is a sports car in parts and personal watercraft, the hybrid allowing you to go up to speeds of 65mph, powered by a 1.8l four-cylinder Yamaha engine. jetcarusa.info

IKODOO Buds One

The new Buds One from IKODOO comes with up to 50dB Active noise cancellation. It also sports BT 5.2 connectivity, AI ENC, 27 hours of battery life with wireless charging capabilities and three mics for great call quality. Available in Diamond Silver and Starry White variants. amazon.in