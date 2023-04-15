Gadgets of the week; Fastrack Limitless FS1 and more; check out our reviews for OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Wings Phantom 380

Gadget Review - OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The Nord series from OnePlus is unbeatable for quality, features and price. The new Nord CE 3 Lite 5G takes things up a notch with a 108MP camera system, 67W SUPERVOOC charging and a large 6.72” 120HZ display among other goodies. The phone comes in a cool Pastel Lime or an elegant Chromatic grey option. Nord CE 3 Lite is great to hold in the hand with flat edges and a streamlined design. I also like the option for expandable storage(upto 1TB) and love the 3.5mm port! Dual stereo speakers provide a great sonic experience for consuming content. Photos captured are sharp in both day and dim light, video quality is smooth and battery life runs well into the second day with the 5000mAh battery. Looking to buy a new feature filled phone at an affordable budget? I would definitely recommend going for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G! oneplus.in `19999*

Gadget Review - Wings Phantom 380

Wings has great options when it comes to TWS, the Phantom 380 comes with ANC upto 30db to provide noise cancellation when you need it. 4 mics ensure clarity during calls and listening to media, while a dedicated gaming mode helps with ultra low latency to keep things in sync. I thoroughly enjoyed using the Phantom 380 as it provided a great snug fit, while the BT 5.3 covered longer distances than my other TWS do (upto 15m). Battery life is a huge + with upto 50 hrs including case. The Wings Sync app helps to customise the TWS to your needs. Available in white and black. `1799* wings lifestyle.in

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3.0

The ADIOS PRO 3 is built for speed featuring Adidas’ very own ENERGYRODS 2.0 tech from heel to toe, for harmonious stiffness and energy return. Other features include LIGHTSTRIKE PRO for the best experience during racing long distances, a premium crafted outsole for better traction and an upper with a minimum of 50% recycled content. Available in two colour ways. `24999* Adidas.co.in

Fastrack Limitless FS1

Limitless FS1 introduces the best in style design and comes with a faster and more advanced ATS chipset which allows seamless calling via BT. It also sports a large 1.95” Horizon curve display and Alexa is built in. FS1 also provides state of the art health monitoring, including continuous stress monitors. Battery life upto 10 days. FS 1 is truly a fashionable smartwatch filled with features! `1995* amazon.in

Kuhl Luxus C5

Kent RO systems have newly launched the Luxus series of fans from Kuhl which are sleek and stylish. The C5 model pictured here is ultra energy efficient, operates silently, comes with a remote as well as LED lights. Made from high quality materials, the Luxus range is durable and attractive. It also sports a brushless DC motor for longevity and energy efficiency. In reverse mode it can even circulate warm air to the room during the winter. `20199* kuhl.in

Portronics Clean M

Clean M from Portronics is an 8-in-1 device cleaner which helps clean and maintain your gadgets in pristine condition. Among the tools there’s a velcro duster, liquid spray holder, metal nib and a plush cotton swab to get into all those small spaces and remove dirt, dust and grime. There’s also a soft mini brush, keyboard key remover and brush plus a retractable mobile stand. `599* portronics.com

Sonos Era 300

If your’e looking for next-level audio in a single form factor, the Era 300 will not disappoint. The Era 300 puts out phenomenal sound which is clear and spacious. It also streams your favourite Audio platforms and connects to all your devices via Wifi and BT. Era 300 also supports Dolby Atmos and Spatial audio for complete immersion in a spacious stereo soundstage. When connected to the Sonos App the Era 300 analyses the acoustics of your space and Optimises the EQ accordingly. `59999* coming soon. Sonos.com