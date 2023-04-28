YouTube rolls out 'podcasts' in its Music app

Google-owned Youtube has rolled out 'podcasts' in its Music app for users in the US on Android, iOS, and the web.



According to the company, this update allows users watching podcasts on the main app to continue listening to them on YouTube Music.



"We're happy to share that podcasts on YouTube are now available in YouTube Music! We're rolling this out to all our listeners in the US gradually, so hold tight if you don't see it yet," the company said in a blogpost.



Moreover, the company said all users can listen to podcasts on-demand, offline, in the background, and while casting and can seamlessly switch between audio-video versions on YouTube Music.



"This podcast listening experience is different from our music listening experience where you need a Premium or Music Premium subscription to enjoy some of these features. This new podcast listening experience complements the podcast video experience on YouTube," the company stated.



Podcasts will be available in YouTube Music regardless of whether users have a YouTube Premium subscription.



For those who live outside of the US, the company has stated that it plans to expand podcasts in YouTube Music to other regions in the future.



Meanwhile, YouTube has added a dedicated 'Podcasts' tab to its channel pages.



Channel pages on YouTube's main website and mobile apps now include a 'Podcasts' tab between 'Live' and 'Playlists', which according to Google, is available globally, reports 9to5Google.