Motorola launches new affordable phone with 6.5 Full HD+ display, 5000mAH battery & more

Global smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday announced the launch of its new affordable smartphone 'moto g14' in India, which features a 6.5 Full HD+ display, 5000mAH battery and much more. The new moto g14 will be available in two colours-- Sky Blue and Steel grey-- in a super-premium acrylic glass finish, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores at a launch price of Rs 9,999, the company said in a statement.

"Staying true to this promise, the moto g14 comes with segment leading, premium design and an exceptionally immersive entertainment experience. We are confident that this product will set new benchmarks in the affordable segment of the Indian smartphone industry," said Prashanth Mani, Executive Director-- Motorola Asia Pacific. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display which brings visual content with picture-perfect clarity.

It also features 'Night Light' which tints the screen amber, making the display easier to view in dim light. The new phone comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos that enhance the overall sound experience. "Engineered to deliver an ultra-smooth experience, the 4GB LPDDR4X RAM makes the phone respond instantly to every single touch, tap, and swipe. It also comes with a large and 128GB storage with segment leading UFS 2.2 technology to enable faster read write speeds," the smartphone maker said. For customers who need more space, the device comes with a dedicated micro SD slot that can be expanded up to 1TB, in addition to two SIM slots.

Moreover, the moto g14 comes with a robust 5000mAH battery which is said to fuel up fast with the 20W Type-c TurboPower charger that comes in the box. The new smartphone also features a 50MP primary camera and 8MP front camera. Additionally, the moto g14 also comes with an IP52 rated water repellant design, Side fingerprint sensor and face unlock, dual band WiFi, and more.

The smartphone is available for pre-orders, and will go on sale starting August 8.