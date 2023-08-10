Microsoft introduces next-gen AI solutions to boost frontline productivity

Microsoft on Thursday introduced new tools and integrations -- including a new Copilot offering for the frontline workforce -- that bring the power of generative AI to service professionals on the frontline. Currently, over 60 per cent of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft 365 to empower frontline workers, and the tech giant is committed to investing in innovative solutions to help them thrive.

"Building on this momentum, Microsoft today introduced new tools and integrations including bringing the power of next-generation AI to the frontline across three key areas to improve efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and enable faster decision making," the company said in a statement. The key areas include intelligent operations, effortless communication and trusted experiences."Frontline workers continue to face challenges amid labour and supply chain shortages, and they’re not equipped with the tools to do their jobs more intelligently and efficiently," the tech giant said.

According to the company's latest Work Trend Index data, one in two frontline workers say that they’re burned out at work. While 45 per cent are likely to consider changing employers in the next year, over 60 per cent of frontline workers struggle with having to do repetitive or menial tasks that take time away from more meaningful work and not having the necessary resources to get their work done efficiently. Moreover, 65 per cent of workers are optimistic that AI will help them in their job.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had announced that its AI-infused Copilot for Microsoft 365 will now be available at $30 per user per month for business accounts. According to the company, the Microsoft 365 Copilot is built on the company's trusted and comprehensive approach to enterprise-grade security, privacy, identity, compliance and responsible AI, making it enterprise-ready.