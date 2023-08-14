PLAY Unveils Next-Generation Smartwatches 

PLAY, announced the launch of PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 and PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO smartwatches who draw their character from the evolution of wearable technology, offering flaunt-worthy design, amazing battery-backup, advanced features, and a supply chain strength which allowed to even use of an OGS display solution on the smartwatch.

PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 introduces a new design concept for smartwatch category in India and uses a SUPER-AMOLED display technology which provides for a decent sunlight visibility too. Boasting a large SUPER AMOLED Round Display with a 600-nits brightness, this 'Made in India' smartwatch promises clear graphics, even under bright sunlight. The Always-On-Display (AOD) feature provides essential information immediately, eliminating the need to constantly wake up the watch. PLAY has diligently focused on the battery algorithm which allows the smartwatch to provide for more than 7-days of usage and is also backed on fast charging technology.

The model also comes with a rotary crown button for intuitive scrolling, customizable screensavers, and navigation capabilities and personalization. PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 enhances convenience by enabling calls and music playback directly from the watch powered on the proprietary Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud (EBEL) Drivers offering a very satisfied call and audio experience. Equipped with advanced health monitoring features like heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) level tracking, blood pressure measurement, sleep monitoring, and more, PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 is a companion for health enthusiasts. It supports over 100 exercise modes, breathing exercises, hydration reminders, and even includes a Female Health Tracker.

In terms of safety, FLAUNT2 offers an SOS Emergency Call feature and robust privacy controls. The smartwatch integrates with voice assistants, provides real-time notifications, and offers IP68 Dust & water resistance for versatile use.

PLAY’s other launch offering, PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO sets a new standard for smart wearables, with its huge 2.0' all-view IPS DISPLAY, backed on one-glass solution (OGS) display, multitude of cloud watch faces, and more than 7-days of usage. The large 2.0” display with sharp colour saturation and all-view IPS display, does draw glances from the by standers. This smartwatch remains lightweight and ultra-comfortable. The PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO model also boasts of an integrated chipset for calling and data processing. Its integrated voice assistant, Bluetooth calling, and phone-free music experience cater to the on-the-go lifestyle. Monitoring health parameters such as SPO2 levels, blood pressure, and pulse rate, DIAL 3 PRO is an ideal companion for those seeking to maintain an active lifestyle. in the industry.

As always, both the new launch smartwatch models come pre integrated to the universal PLAYFIT companion application, which is unique for being a single companion application for all PLAY smart-wear models. The smart companion application allows seamless data interoperability between an old PLAYFIT smartwatch and new PLAYFIT smartwatch as well as from old smartphone to the new smartphone. The smart companion application, PLAYFIT, is available on both the Google and Apple stores for easy download.

The models are available on sale from 14th August’2023 and are priced as; PLAYFIT FLAUNT2, available at a special launch price of INR 1999 in two colours of Black and Grey colour and PLAYFIT DIAL3 PRO, available at a special launch price of INR 1499 in three colours of Black, Blue and Grey colour.