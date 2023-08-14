Tata Play adds it’s third Made-In-India satellite to its fleet, bolsters 18 years of partnership with DOS (Department of Space)

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) collaborated with NSIL (NewSpace India Limited) and launched GSAT-24 satellite in June 2022, aligned to the Government’s Make in India vision. Tata Play will commence the use of this satellite, now in its orbital position, starting today. The increased bandwidth will enable Tata Play to provide its users with an even sharper picture and sound quality, and an ability to carry 50% more channels while becoming the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Tata Play’s Broadcast Centre in Chhatarpur, New Delhi. On the occasion, Shri. Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, expressed his happiness and said, “Congratulations to DoS and Tata Play for successfully commissioning GSAT-24. This event unlocks one more step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and self-reliance in the field of space and communication.”

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite launched by the Government of India only to cater to the requirement of Tata Play’s DTH application needs. NSIL, incorporated in March 2019, is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Department of Space (DOS) and is the commercial arm of DOS. The entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 is leased to its committed customer Tata Play.