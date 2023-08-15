Netflix rolls out games across TVs, PCs and Macs in select markets

Netflix is rolling out its games across devices -- TVs, computers, and mobile -- and has announced first public tests of its cloud-streamed games. Mike Verdu, Netflix VP of games, said that the streaming giant is rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs, starting from Monday, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks. “Two games will be part of this initial test: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game,” he announced.

To play Netflix games on TV, the company is introducing a controller “that we already have in our hands most of the day -- our phones”. “Members on PCs and Macs can play on Netflix.com with a keyboard and mouse,” he added.

Games on TV will operate on select devices from our initial partners including: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN. Additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis, said the streaming company.

The company first launched its mobile gaming offerings for subscribers in November 2021. So far, the games have only been available on iOS and Android. Netflix subscribers can now play nearly 70 mobile games.