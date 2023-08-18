Gadgets of the week: Singer 1969 Timer, Theraface Pro and more; Also check out our review of the Promate XWatch-S19

Saucony Ride 16

If you’re serious about your running, a good, suitable shoe is a must. Saucony’s Ride 16 is a perfectly balanced shoe, providing cushioning, comfort and a smooth ride during every run. PWRRUN and FormFit tech enable a pillowy soft 360 degree fit and feel. Available for men and women. INR 9,745* sauconyindia.com

Singer 1969 Timer

Singer’s new Flytrack 1969 Timer is a visual delight featuring a flyback system and an in-house movement (AGH 6363). With a new 40 mm stainless steel case, revised displays and metal band, the watch is sure to become iconic in the years to come. Limited production of 50 pieces in 2023. INR 28 lakhs* singerreimagined.com

Theraface Pro

This innovative device allows for a relaxing facial massage to reduce tension and relax muscles using the tech behind Theragun’s percussive therapy. Now adopted for the face it also adds LED light therapy for rejuvenation and skin-toning micro current. Theraface Pro also aims to reduce wrinkles and boost circulation as well. INR 33,000* therabody.com

Ray Ban Bill

Ray Ban’s Bill is a bold revision of the famous aviator in Acetate and is available in classic as well as Bi-layered options and cool colour combinations. Lenses provide 100 per cent UV protection and are also available in polarised options which eliminate glare and increase clarity. INR 10,390* india.ray-ban.com

Fujifilm X-S20

Fujifilm’s X-S20 is suitable for those looking out for a portable, compact, lightweight camera which shoots excellent images and movies. The X-S20 can accommodate extensive all-day shooting when you’re travelling and can record 6.2K/30P ultra smooth and clear video. It works great for live-streaming as well as generating high quality stills and for vlogging. INR 1.19* lakhs for body only. fujifilm.com

Gadget Review -

Promate XWatch-S19

If you’re on the prowl for a sturdy smartwatch, Promate’s XWatch-S19 is a great option. First off it comes with a large 1.95-inch screen which is clear and legible (500 nits), the IP67 resistance it offers allows me to use it while working out/running as well as for outdoor activities. BT calling is clear and tracking accurate both for activity and sleep. Battery life is about a week on heavy usage while the XWatch app collates and displays all your metrics. I really appreciate the sturdiness of the XWatch as well as the tactical/military looks it offers on the wrist. A solid buy! INR 3,999* amazon.in

Swiss Military UFO Series

Swiss Military makes excellent travel accessories and luggage, their UFO series Hard-shell Travel backpack is a brilliant choice for stashing your gadgets safely and securely. The unique diamond-cut ABS hard-shell design helps to keep your tech investments safe, I could store my MacBook Air, iPad, chargers, cables as well as papers and documents with ease inside the multiple compartments available. There’s additional space for garments and files for overnight travel or even a couple of days. The backpack is water resistant and comes with a padded mesh panel for comfort as well as an adjustable shoulder strap plus a comfort grip handle. It’s also ideal during security checks in airports as it opens up 180 degrees to display contents instantly. This is an absolutely essential travel option from Swiss Military! INR 3,899* swissmilitaryindia.com