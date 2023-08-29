Microsoft to remove few features from Edge in latest update

Microsoft has said that it will be removing some of the features from its web browser Edge in the latest update. The tech giant will remove five features with the launch of Edge version 117 (v117), which is currently in beta. It will remove the following features -- Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode.

Microsoft explained that the features would be removed in order to "improve end-user experience" and "simplify" the overflow menus. "To improve end-user experience and simplify the More tools menu, the following features are being deprecated: Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode," Microsoft said in a beta channel release note. The deprecation of a feature means that Microsoft will no longer develop it, so users should not expect any upgrades.

However, a deprecated feature may still be available before Microsoft permanently removes it. According to Neowin, the tech giant plans to release Edge 117 in the Stable channel on the week of September 14. It will be available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, and Linux.

Also, read: Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out 'Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2262' to the Beta Channel, which includes a new Settings homepage, backup and restore improvements, and more. "We’re introducing a new homepage in Settings that offers you a dynamic and personalised experience," the tech giant said in a Windows Insider blogpost. This homepage will provide an overview of the user's device, quick access to key settings, and will help manage the Microsoft account.