7 new features to express yourself on Google Messages

As there are now more than one billion monthly active users with RCS enabled in Google Messages, the tech giant has introduced seven new features to express yourself when communicating and connecting with other Android users. Google introduced the "Photomoji" feature that allows you to transform your favourite photos into reactions with the help of on-device Google AI.

Simply choose the photo, the object you want to turn into a Photomoji, and hit send. Your creations will be saved in a special tab for future use, and as an added bonus, your friends in group chats will be able to use the Photomoji you sent as well. The next feature is "Voice Moods", which will bring life into voice messaging. "With nine different emotions to choose from, your voice can sprinkle heart-eye emoji, fume with fireballs or break out the party popper so the recipient can hear your words along with a visual effect that expresses how you're feeling at that moment," the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

With the "Screen Effects" feature, your messages come alive with vibrant animations that will transform your words into dazzling visual displays. Simply type specific messages like "it's snowing" or "I love you" and watch your screen erupt in a symphony of colours and motion. And together with your friends, try to uncover all 15+ hidden Screen Effects prompt words, Google explained.

With the new "Custom Bubbles" feature, you can customise the bubble colour and backgrounds of your conversation and the person you’re communicating with. The "Reaction Effects" feature enhances your messaging experience by adding life to your conversations. "Your friend texts you to let you know the two of you have reservations to that trendy new restaurant that everyone has been buzzing about. If you react to the message with a simple 'thumbs up' emoji, magic instantly unfolds as an animated trio of hands dances around the message bubble," Google mentioned.

The next feature is "Animated Emoji", which will infuse each message with a captivating burst of visual effects. Lastly, with the "Profiles" feature, you have the power to personalise your profile name and picture that accompanies your phone number.