Instagram Threads now supports ‘all languages’ in search

Instagram’s Thread now supports all languages in its latest keyword search update, as it takes on Elon Musk-run X social media platform. According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, keyword search will be “supported in all languages.” “We’re expanding keyword search everywhere Threads is available. This feature is supported in all languages – we hope this makes it easier to find and join conversations you’re interested in,” he posted on Threads. “More improvements are coming to search soon, let me know in the replies if you have feedback,” he added.

The feature was initially tested in English-speaking markets including Australia and New Zealand in August before expanding to other countries. “That will make the app, now used by nearly 100 million people per month, more useful to a broader, global audience,” reports TechCrunch.

Meta’s social network Threads could launch the platform in the EU next month, according to The Wall Street Journal. To comply with the EU’s regulations, Meta might offer a view-only mode of its app to users in the region for consumption. “This means users won’t necessarily have to make a profile in order to view posts. But they might have to create one for posting,” the report noted. Additionally, the company rolled out a way for users to delete their Threads profile without deleting their Instagram profile.