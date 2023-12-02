Google’s new AI experiment lets you create music inspired by instruments

Google's new AI-powered experiment -- "Instrument Playground" lets you create music inspired by instruments from around the globe. Google will let you choose one of over 100 instruments from around the world you’d like to play -- for example, Veena from India or the Dizi from China or the Mbria from Zimbabwe, and MusicLM (a text-to-music AI tool) will generate a 20 second sound clip. "What’s more you can add an adjective to your prompt to shape the results such as ‘moody’, ‘happy’, or ‘romantic’. Or because it's the season you could add the terms ‘merry’ or ‘joyful’ to compose a festive jingle," Google said in a blogpost on Friday.

You can also modify several components of the composition like "Ambient," "Beat," and "Pitch," making it more uniquely yours. Simon Doury, an Artist in Residence at Google Arts & Culture Lab, designed the experiment. "Start your journey by discovering 10 lesser-known instruments from around the world, and learn more about traditional instruments and music from India, Korea, Japan, or Brazil," Google said.

In May, Google released "MusicLM" -- a new experimental AI tool that can generate high-fidelity music in any genre given a text description. The tool was first announced in January this year and is now available to the public. The text-to-music AI tool is available in the AI Test Kitchen app on the web, Android or iOS.