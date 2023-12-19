MediaTek, Nvidia join hands to power AI-led next-gen vehicles

Chip-making giant MediaTek said on Monday that it has partnered with chip maker Nvidia to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles with the most advanced AI, connectivity, and computing capabilities. In the 13th chapter of its Technology Diaries, the company outlined its commitment to drive the adoption of future-ready technologies and advancements across 5G, generative AI, satellite connectivity, automotive, cloud computing, connectivity, and advanced 5G solutions across 5G FWA.

The company also reiterated the latest announcements, including MediaTek Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chipsets, combining generative AI capabilities. "As we look forward to the next five years, we are excited to dive deeper into next-gen technology advancements to drive leadership in the generative AI era. Our latest innovations indicate our commitment to powering incredible experiences across our diverse technology portfolio," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said at the event.

According to the company, MediaTek Dimensity Auto is a range of new automotive solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including Dimensity Auto Cockpit, Dimensity Auto Connect, Dimensity Auto Drive, and Dimensity Auto Components, to empower smart vehicle technology innovation.

The event saw insightful interactions on smartphones, smart devices, networking & connectivity, MediaTek leveraging Meta’s Llama 2, and 5G Satellite NTN. "For any electronic device, we believe that personalized experiences are going to be the real differentiator for consumers going forward. That means deeper integration of advanced technologies leveraging artificial intelligence, leading to a seamless, reliable, and personalized experience with a relentless focus on ultra-fast connectivity," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research. The event also witnessed insightful discussions on the transformative role of technology in everyday life.