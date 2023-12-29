Tesla Cybertruck involved in 1st accident, results in 'minor' injury to driver

A Tesla Cybertruck has been involved in a first-ever accident of the $61,000 vehicle (base model price), that resulted in a minor injury to the driver. mA Reddit user posted two pictures of a Cybertruck accident in the US and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) later confirmed this.

The accident involved a 2023 Tesla Cybertruck carrying three people that appears to have been hit by a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old, reports The Verge. “Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder,” said California Highway Patrol. “The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35 northbound,” the CHP team added.

The only injury noted by CHP mentions a suspected minor injury to the Cybertruck driver. It did not not appear the Tesla Cybertruck was in an autonomous mode during the accident. Tesla launched the long-awaited Cybertruck at a starting price of $60,990 and delivered the vehicle to its first batch of customers this month. The rear-wheel drive version of the electric truck costs $60,990, up from $39,900 in 2019. It will have a range of 250 miles on a single charge.

The AWD Cybertruck will cost $79,990, have a range of 340 miles, hit 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds, and have a top speed of 112 mph. The tri-motor trim will cost $99,990, produce 845 horsepower, 10,296 lb-ft of torque, and have a range of around 320 miles.