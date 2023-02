Google Meet users can now include captions in meeting recordings

Tech giant Google is rolling out a new feature to its video communication service Google Meet, which will allow users to include captions in a meeting recording.

The new feature will help make meeting recordings more useful and accessible for meeting participants, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blog post.

To record a meeting, the feature must be enabled by the admin and the user has to be a meeting host and be a part of the host's organisation. However, if the host management is on, users will need to be meeting co-hosts to access the new feature. Moreover, the user must be promoted to a co-host to use the feature if they are outside the meeting hosts' organisation, the company said.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant announced that it is rolling out a new feature to 'Google Meet' which will allow users to share access to the content they are presenting in a meeting with attendees, including everyone on the Calendar guest list. The feature is helpful because by allowing sharing directly from Meet, users can easily share presented content without having to switch to another window to grant access.

