Boult Audio Launches 1.9-inch square Bluetooth calling smartwatch- Swing

Home-grown consumer electronics player Boult Audio has released the Swing smartwatch. This new addition takes the smartwatch experience to a whole new level with its 1.9-inch square screen (set in a zinc alloy frame) with a 1000 nits display! And we know you will find it unbelievable that the smartwatch has a payment QR code scanner enabling users to accept payment directly from the watch itself! But yes, it’s true.

Touted to be the industry’s biggest and brightest, this smartwatch supports over 150+ cloud-based watch faces with custom watch face features and 100+ sports modes. Swing allows users to make and receive calls with its Bluetooth calling features with a dedicated mic and speaker, and also provides smart notifications. It comes with a battery life of seven days, along with a standby time of up to 20 days to get fully charged in 2 hours. And it is IP67 water-resistant.

Swing comes packed with superior health monitoring features like sensors for 24x7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation monitoring, blood pressure monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, step counts, drink water reminders, and sedentary reminders.

What’s more! Boult’s Swing smartwatch offers three colour options – beige, blue, and black and at a limited-time special price of 1,799, available on Flipkart and the company’s official website (www.boultaudio.com) on 16th February. Grab that now!