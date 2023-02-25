New Apple MacBook Air may release in April with latest features
According to display analyst Ross Young, the laptop is expected to be powered by the M2 chip and will likely support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3
Apple is reportedly planning to release a new MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch display in April 2023.
According to display analyst Ross Young, the laptop is expected to be powered by the M2 chip and will likely support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, reports a media source. While a new 13-inch MacBook Air with an OLED display is rumoured to be released in 2024, the 15-inch model is expected to have a standard LCD display.
Also read: Netflix reduces subscription costs in over 30 countries
Moreover, similar to the 13-inch MacBook Air, the 15-inch model will reportedly be available with the M2 chip. The company said that the M2 chip has up to an 18 percent faster CPU, up to a 35 percent faster GPU, and up to a 40 percent faster Neural Engine compared to the M1 chip.
Further, the new MacBook Air may offer longer battery life. According to Apple, the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip lasts up to 18 hours per charge, so perhaps the 15-inch model could get closer to the 20-hour mark. The report also mentioned that, while the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is limited to Wi-Fi 6, the 15-inch MacBook Air will likely get Wi-Fi 6E. The tech giant already updated the Mac mini with the M2 chip and Wi-Fi 6E last month. The company also added Bluetooth 5.3 support to several of its most recent devices, and the 15-inch MacBook Air could be next.
Also read: YouTube Music to introduce podcasts soon