EZVIZ introduces battery cameras - EB3 and CB3

EZVIZ EB3 and EZVIZ CB3 are simple to operate and provide strong performance for outdoor security with 2K and 1080p resolution, respectively. They offer up to 15 metres of far-reaching colour night vision, where users may select between the colour mode and the infrared mode according to their preferences. Users can also secure their recorded moments on a local micro SD card of up to 256GB, or enjoy extra data protection by subscribing to EZVIZ CloudPlay for fully encrypted cloud storage.

They come equipped with a 5200 mAh rechargeable battery that may operate steadily for up to 120 days on a single charge. However, this is subject to use and will thus allow 40 triggers per day as per motion detection. Furthermore, the PIR sensor and person shape detection algorithm enables it to differentiate between people and running pets or other moving objects.

These battery cameras are environment friendly and come with a wide range of features including smart human motion detection based on local, built-in algorithm, weatherproof design, smart integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, colour night vision, two-way talk, active defence with siren and strobe light, and customisable voice alerts. Also, the cameras can practically travel any place close to the users’ home, without any complicated wiring.

EZVIZ EB3 & CB3 battery cameras are priced Rs 8,000

Available online store and offline