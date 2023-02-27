Redefine your home-theatre experience with Zebronics’ ZEB-PixaPlay 18, Smart LED Projector

Zebronics is set to redefine the home cinema experience by introducing ZEB-PixaPlay 18, Smart LED Projector in a vertical design with powerful built-in speakers. Ideal for consumers who enjoy big-screen entertainment, ZEB-PixaPlay 18 can project a screen size of 508 cm, bringing you a complete theatre experience. The projector also supports downloading various apps from the store.

Furthermore, it comes with a powerful processor with internal 8GB storage and features an electronic focus using the remote control. With its 3800 lumens of brightness, it provides crisp contrast and vivid colors. It has a built-in powerful speaker that can be further enhanced with a wide range of Soundbars, capable of converting any room into a theatre/gaming arena.

The smart projector has dual-band wifi and wireless BT; multiple input options like dual HDMI and dual USB. It also has an aux output port for audio. The projector comes with a long-lasting lamp — with a lifespan of 30,000 hours. You can cast and mirror wirelessly from your devices directly on the projector. It can also be ceiling mounted and comes with a remote control.

The ZEB-PixaPlay 18 Projector is available at an introductory price of Rs 21,999 on Flipkart.