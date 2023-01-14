Apple may launch AirPods Max, $99 AirPods in 2024

Tech giant Apple will reportedly start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. However, he did not mention any additional details about the new AirPods Max.

Also read: Apple may roll out touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025

Kuo tweeted on Thursday: "My latest survey indicates that Hon Teng (FIT)-- a Hon Hai/Foxconn Group subsidiary-- may be set to take over from Goertek as the new supplier for AirPods assembly. This move will bring significant benefits for Hon Teng." He added, "The next-generation AirPods will likely begin mass shipments in 2H24 or 1H25, including more affordable AirPods (with Apple targeting a price of $99) and new AirPods Max, which will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng."

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the iPhone maker was working on the 'Airpods Lite' version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds. According to Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, the demand for AirPods was expected to drop by 2023.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may include 150x zoom camera