New Chromecast with Google TV may be included on Home app

Google will reportedly release a new Chromecast with Google TV on its Home application. The Google Home application has received a preview update that included a new dongle, reports a media source.

According to the application preview, the new Chromecast dongle includes a new Google TV device with the YTC codename. It might still be under development and is expected to be a high-end product, higher than the HD variant of Chromecast.

Moreover, the company needs to refresh the current Chromecast which was released in 2020. The device is expected to come with a more powerful chipset than its predecessor.

Moreover, there might also be improvements in storage and other features. The tech giant has not made any comment yet on the leaked Chromecast with Google TV. However, more details for the upcoming dongle are expected in the coming weeks, the report said.

