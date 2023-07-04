Spotify to introduce full-length video streaming

Swedish music streaming company Spotify is currently testing full-length videos to be implemented in its app. Amid testing, Spotify announced that it has recently surpassed 1,00,000 podcasts with video. A similar feature was launched in March, which showed snippets of the music video in the background.



Started in 2018, the app saw swift rise in its growth. Since then, it has introduced practical and visually appealing features. Adding to the list is a challenging feature which might knock out Gen Z’s obsession with short video streaming platforms.

Spotify is about to compete with other streaming platforms popular among Gen Z. With over half a billion users per month, the app believes addition of video feature can garner more attention. In April, the platform completed the first quarter of testing the new feature. It is already in talks with its partners for the launch.

This development emerged right after the app was considering upgrading Premium feature to avail HiFi music quality. HiFi emerged as a by-product of the company’s idea of launching CD quality music in 2021, but never entered the market. Reportedly, the platform also has planned to throw in additional features but the attributes have not yet been disclosed.

