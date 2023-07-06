Samsung set to unveil new foldables on July 26

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place on July 26 during which it is set to unveil new foldables, the tech giant confirmed on Thursday.

"A new cultural driver is coming. Come along on our journey to discover an all-new Galaxy as we showcase our latest technologies designed to open possibilities and transform lives," the company said in a statement.

"It's going to make you want to Join the flip side. The event is scheduled to be held on July 26 in Seoul, Korea, a place where traditional culture and futuristic visions intersect to inspire global trends and game-changing innovation," it added.

The event will also be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and the official YouTube channel. The company also confirmed last month it will be announcing next-generation foldables at this event, which means that both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be unveiled.

The tech giant had said that it aims to drive the widespread use of foldable phones and secure its position as the industry leader and category creator by releasing improved devices in the next generation of its foldable series that are the result of years of R&D and investment. Many rumours suggest that the company will also unveil the new Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series during the event.