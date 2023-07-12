Check out these 8 new gadgets from Endefo

Endefo has just introduced a new range of electronics – from smartwatches, to speakers and earbuds, and powerbanks. These include Enfit MAX Smart Watch, The Enfit Plus Smart Watch, Enfit BOLD, Enbuds 10 True Wireless Earbuds, Glam Wooden Speaker, Entunz, JAZZ Trolley Speaker and ED10 10000mAh 12W Power Bank.



Here are the details:

Enfit MAX Smart Watch



Sporting a generous 1.96" screen, it offers a spacious display for seamless navigation, and allows Bluetooth calling. With over 135 sports modes, fitness enthusiasts can effortlessly track and analyse their workouts, while the extensive library of 100+ watch faces adds a touch of personalisation. The smartwatch is also equipped with a live heart rate monitor, blood pressure and blood oxygen tracking capabilities. Additional features include camera control, multiple language support, dual screen functionality, voice assistant, and multiple UI modes.

Enfit Plus Smart Watch

With a 1.69" screen and a sleek zync alloy body, it exudes elegance while offering a comfortable fit. It also features Bluetooth calling. With over 35 sports modes and an extensive collection of 200+ watch faces. It also offers blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring, camera control, and multiple language support.

Enfit BOLD

With its round dial and zync alloy body, it combines sophistication with durability. The 1.32" display with 360*360 resolution ensures crisp visuals and intuitive navigation. It supports Bluetooth calling, ensuring users can stay connected effortlessly. With over 35 sports modes and a wide selection of 200+ watch faces, users can find the perfect match for their lifestyle. Additionally, it offers blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring, camera control, multiple language support, and more.

Enbuds 10 True Wireless Earbuds



Powered by the JL6983D2 chipset and Bluetooth version 5.1, these earbuds deliver seamless connectivity and exceptional sound quality. With a charging case battery of 300mAh and individual earbud batteries of 30mAh, the Enbuds 10 offers a total playback time of up to 20 hours. The touch control feature, IPX5 sweat resistance rating, and stereo sound further enhance the overall user experience.

Glam Wooden Speaker



Featuring Bluetooth version 5.0, the Glam Wooden Speaker offers seamless connectivity options such as AUX, TF, USB, and FM. Boasting a powerful 12W speaker size and an impedance of 8 ohms, it ensures remarkable sound reproduction across a wide frequency range of 30Hz to 20KHz. It’s portable design, mobile holder feature, and 1200mAh battery make it a perfect audio companion.

Entunz Mega Speaker

With Bluetooth version 5.1, and output RMS of 12W, the speaker guarantees a rich and powerful audio experience, while support for AUX, TF, USB, and FM widens the range of audio sources. It also includes a karaoke wired microphone, enabling users to unleash their inner performer. TWS function and RGB light control add to the audio-visual experience. With an 1800mAh battery, this speaker provides up to 5 hours of playback time.

Entunz JAZZ Trolley Speaker 24W

With an output RMS of 24W, this speaker offers Bluetooth version 5.1 and support for AUX, TF, USB, and FM ensure seamless connectivity with various devices. It comes with a karaoke wired microphone and features two types of adjustable handles, including a wheel-type design for easy portability. The built-in RGB light enhances the visual appeal, while the 3600mAh battery ensures up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playtime.

ED10 10000mAh 12W Power Bank

Featuring dual USB output ports, this power bank allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. With its low power consumption and built-in overvoltage and current protection, the ED10 Power Bank ensures the safety and longevity of your devices. The 10000mAh lithium polymer battery provides ample power to keep you connected throughout the day.

Sound bar SW101 140W

With Bluetooth version 5.0 and support for HDMI, Optical, USB, and AUX, this soundbar offers versatile connectivity options. The 80W subwoofer and 15W x 4 = 60 W sound bar speakers deliver powerful and immersive audio. Equipped with a digital display, remote control, and multiple EQ modes, the Sound bar SW101 lets you customise your audio experience to suit your preferences.

All products available online store and on Amazon.