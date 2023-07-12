Westinghouse unveils five new smart google TVs

Westinghouse, a renowned American Electronics Brand, is set to unveil its latest addition to the television market, the 32-inch HD Ready, 43-inch & 40-inch FHD of the W2 Series, 50-inch & 55-inch 4K GTV of the Quantum Series.

The all-new Westinghouse 32, 40, 43-inch HD Android TV with Realtek, delivers a powerful audio experience with its advanced speaker technology. These models feature 2 36W Box Speakers that provide rich and immersive sound. With surround sound technology, viewers will feel fully immersed in their favorite movies and shows. These models are also equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8GB ROM, ensuring smooth performance and ample storage for apps and content. The bezel-less design and Android 11 operating system enhance the overall user experience. Additionally, the TVs come with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, allowing seamless connectivity with laptops, mobile devices, and PCs. Accessing popular streaming platforms such as Amazon Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Voot is made effortless with dedicated shortcut keys on the YouTube remote.

Westinghouse also offers the 50 and 55-inch Google TV models. These TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, providing ample processing power and storage capacity. Powered by an MT9062 processor, the 4K display with HDR 10+ ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colors and remarkable clarity. The highlight of these models is their sound system. Equipped with two 48W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers featuring DTS TruSurround Technology, viewers can enjoy an immersive audio experience. The TVs also boast a bezel-less and air-slim design, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a voice-enabled remote, and 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports for seamless connectivity with various devices.

Rs 10,499 onwards.

Available on Amazon from July 14.