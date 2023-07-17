Zebronics unveils DJ Speaker with Dolby Audio- Zeb-Roxor

Zebronics has unveiled its latest sensational DJ Speaker titled Zeb-Roxor. This DJ-speaker with Dolby Audio technology will boost up your partying experience to a whole new level.

Zeb-Roxor houses a remarkable setup along with dual sets of drivers: 2 mid-range and 2 tweeters that deliver a bombastic 100W output. Along with Dolby audio, this speaker ensures every beat and note resonates with clarity and a bass that thumps magnificently.

The product also offers an amalgamation of captivating sound deliverance along with RGB lights that grooves in various modes lending an audio-visual spectacle. There are 5 LED modes (and 1 off mode). The LEDs are indicators of various functions for ease of use. Connect the speaker with the Ultra-High Frequency MIC (UHF-Mic) and with the Karaoke feature and a guitar input and you are good to be a rockstar! There is also a provision for a holder in which users can keep their phone/tablet and use the remote control for effortless navigation and controlling the audio experience from any corner of the room.

The DJ-speaker offers multiple connectivity options including BT 5.0, Aux (in/out), Optical, USB, TWS as well as HDMI (ARC) that can be used for a range of devices including TVs. It can be used in both wired and wireless mode and has a built-in rechargeable battery which is designed to deliver up to 5 hours playback (LED off, 50% volume) whereas the 220V, AC power cable ensures uninterrupted entertainment and parties that rally from dusk to dawn. The battery charges quickly within 1.5 hours to keep the energy high.



Rs 16,999. Available on Amazon and Flipkart.