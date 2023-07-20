Sony SRS-XB100: Big Sound in a Small Package

The Sony SRS-XB100 is a remarkable portable speaker that delivers an impressive audio experience despite its small size. With its combination of loud and clear sound, sound diffusion processor, water and dust-proof design, long battery life, and smart connectivity features, this little powerhouse proves to be an excellent choice for music enthusiasts on the go.

One of the standout features of the SRS-XB100 is its audio performance. Don't be fooled by its compact size; this speaker packs a punch with its powerful audio output. The low-end bass response is particularly impressive, thanks to Sony's Extra Bass technology. Whether you're listening to your favorite tunes or watching a movie, the sound remains clear and well-balanced across different frequencies.

Sony's sound diffusion processor is another highlight of the SRS-XB100. It optimizes sound dispersal, ensuring an immersive listening experience even in larger spaces. You can enjoy your music without worrying about a narrow sweet spot, as the audio spreads evenly throughout the room.

The IPX67 rating further enhances the speaker's appeal, making it both water and dust-proof. This feature provides peace of mind when using the SRS-XB100 outdoors or in poolside gatherings. The rugged design ensures that it can withstand accidental spills, rain, or splashes, making it a reliable companion for any outdoor adventure.

Battery life is crucial and with up to 16 hours of playback on a single charge, this speaker can keep the party going for an extended period without requiring frequent charging. The long-lasting battery ensures you can enjoy uninterrupted entertainment throughout the day.

The compact and lightweight design of the SRS-XB100 makes it highly portable. Whether you're traveling, camping, or simply moving from room to room, this speaker is easy to carry along. The included strap adds to its convenience, allowing you to hang or attach the speaker wherever you desire, ensuring optimal sound projection.

Another impressive feature of the SRS-XB100 is the double audio connection, enabling you to connect two speakers together. This setup transforms the listening experience into a stereo soundstage, providing a more immersive and encompassing sound. Whether indoors or outdoors, this feature brings a whole new dimension to your audio setup.

Bluetooth connectivity is available, making it easy to connect your devices to the SRS-XB100. You can quickly pair your smartphone, tablet, or laptop and stream your favorite music wirelessly. Additionally, the speaker incorporates echo calling technology, allowing you to use it as a hands-free speakerphone.

In conclusion,the compact design, strap, double audio connection, Bluetooth connectivity, and echo calling technology make it a top-notch choice for music lovers looking for a versatile and reliable portable speaker. Whether you're at home or on the move, the SRS-XB100 will undoubtedly elevate your audio experience to new heights.

Rs 4,990. Available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from 20th July 2023 onwards.