All about home automation

Alok Hada, the Managing Director of Anusha Technovision, a technology and innovation driven one-stop automation solution for lighting controls (using energy saving modules), motorised shades, audio-video solutions, Wi-Fi and networking, security systems including CCTV, access controls, and home theatre systems, clarifies all your doubts regarding home automation.

What is home automation?

Home automation is the independent control of various technological devices in your home. You might, for instance, programme your lights to turn off at the time you typically go to bed or simply control your lighting remotely. Alexa, which is a voice-activated smart speaker for home automation, can interact with spoken commands, play music, and deliver real-time weather, traffic, and other information. Customers can manage a number of appliances of different sorts, which makes managing household appliances easier and saves energy.

How does home automation work?

Any automated house must have an internal wifi network for linking smart gadgets to communicate with one another via a user-friendly smartphone or tablet app. Home automation utilises a network of gadgets that are linked to each other via various communication channels, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LAN. The gadgets can be controlled remotely through electronic interfaces using either an app or a voice assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant. Monitoring, control, and eventually automation make up the three levels of home automation.

Is there a standard protocol for home automation appliances?

Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Zigbee, Bluetooth, and wireless protocols for wireless and Ethernet RS232 API-based connectivity are the main operational protocols for home automation systems. As a result, not all home automation systems adhere to a single standard protocol. Instead, there are numerous competing protocols available.

A low-power wireless communication protocol created exclusively for home automation is called Zigbee. Smart switches, door and window sensors, and thermostats are among the items that use Z-Wave technology. A more recent technology called Thread promises to give smart home gadgets dependable and secure wireless connectivity.

What are the popular home automation devices that are already in use today?

Home automation systems and products are becoming more widely used. Several aspects of our daily lives have also adopted this futuristic technology, such as voice assistants. In a home, lighting controls are considered part of home automation. Similarly, motorised shades, audio and video systems, security cameras, etc are all part of home automation devices. All of these devices can be operated via smartphone apps or voice assistant integration, further expanding the list of options.

What value does your company add to the end user?

Our company is motivated by innovation, and our objective is to continue improving the lives of our clients. Having been in the industry for more than 20 years, we have come a long way with our cutting-edge and sustainable ways of automating lighting solutions. Overall, the automated lighting solutions provided by our company add value to the end user’s experience by providing energy efficiency, comfort, security, customization, cost savings, and seamless integration.

Why do you think people need apps to control their homes?

Consumers find it advantageous to use apps to operate their homes in terms of comfort and ease as a result of smart homes, which automate tasks and enable remote access. With a tap on their smartphone or tablet, users can adjust the temperature, turn on or off the lights, monitor security cameras, or even turn on appliances. This level of control offers convenience and savings in time and effort. Home automation apps offer an additional layer of security and peace of mind, particularly when away from home, by remotely monitoring security cameras and receiving warnings about potential security breaches.

What makes Anusha technovision unique?

Anusha Technovision is a leading automation company known for pragmatic automated services. With more than two decades of experience, ATPL has been known for its proficiency in developing and implementing cutting-edge technology in India also for its top-notch products and exceptional customer service since it is one of the country’s first distributors of Crestron Automation Systems and Lutron Lighting Control Systems.

What are its benefits?

Anusha Technovision Pvt Ltd (ATPL) is a one-stop smart home solutions provider for motorised shades, home theatre systems, custom high-end speakers, integrated security systems, intelligent locks, home automation, audio-video systems, media distribution, motorised TV lifts, lighting controls, and HVAC controls. We want to transform houses into cosy, sophisticated, and cutting-edge residences.

• One stop shop for all system related to home automation

• In house execution items for all systems

• Experience Centers in Delhi and Mumbai

What has led to the popularity of smart homes? Why is it relevant now?

The growing number of technologically proficient buyers, who want to use technology as effectively as possible, is one of the major drivers. Homeowners can now automate and control many devices and systems, including lighting, security, entertainment, etc with voice commands, or a few clicks on their smartphones. Technology improvements, enhanced connectivity, energy efficiency concerns, convenience, improved security, accessibility requirements, and an increasing need for a connected lifestyle have all contributed to the popularity of smart homes.

Price point?

Our mission is to bring ease, comfort, convenience, and extravagance to everyone. So for this, before working on the projects and getting our clients on board, we offer them what is expected of us as an automation and lighting solutions expert. Depending on the project’s complexity and level of customisation, Anusha Technovision’s home automation prices can vary from 10 lakhs to 1 crore.

How to avail of your services?

Customers can contact us by writing to us directly. On our website, we have posted all pertinent information. To express interest in our services, they can get in touch with us via phone, email, or through our website. We'll set up a preliminary meeting to find out about their requirements, preferences, and budgetary limitations. We’ll walk them through it and see to it that their automation and lighting requirements are satisfied.

How Anusha Technovision manages their carbon footprint by developing sustainable solutions?

As the attention of the global community shifts to reducing carbon emissions, eco-friendly homes are becoming more and more fashionable. This includes smart lighting. Therefore, at ATPL, we prefer installing timed sensors, which enable clients to receive notifications when lights are left on in empty rooms, and remotely adjusting lighting. We have been providing smart lighting controls, energy monitoring systems, and thermostats that help homeowners use energy more efficiently, waste less, and perhaps pay less in electricity bills.

Has Home Automation seen a significant rise in recent years? Also, what is the forecasted demand of these technologies in the coming years?

Home automation has grown significantly over the past several years because of constant technological advancement. As a result, more people are utilising smart home systems and appliances. Home automation has significantly increased as a result of a variety of factors, including rising awareness, energy-efficiency concerns, and security and safety requirements. As more people and households become aware of the advantages and incorporate smart home solutions into their daily lives, it is anticipated that demand for these technologies will increase in the upcoming years.

