Apple considering release of foldable iPad in future: Report

Apple is reportedly considering the release of a foldable iPad in the near future, according to insights from supply chain sources. According to the preview of an upcoming report from DigiTimes, Apple is interested in expanding its foldable technology efforts beyond smartphones and into the tablet market. "Apple, who is rumoured to have been working on foldable smartphones for several years, reportedly is considering extending the effort to the tablet sector," as per the preview.

The latest claim adds fuel to prior rumours about the creation of a foldable iPad. Notably, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier projected that the device might be released in 2024. Other industry experts, like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, had not yet received any information regarding such a product at the time, reports MacRumors.

According to Kuo, the foldable iPad would have an all-new design as well as a lightweight and sturdy carbon fibre kickstand. A foldable iPad, like foldable smartphones from Samsung and Google, would have a hinge that allows the device to be opened and closed like a book, resulting in a significantly larger display than existing models when unfurled. A foldable iPad would almost certainly be priced higher than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $1,099, according to the report.

Apple has yet to introduce any devices with foldable displays, but speculations claim that the company is investigating all options, including a foldable iPhone, iPad, and Mac, in the long run. Meanwhile, the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, the first in the Apple iPad series to use OLED displays, will go into mass production in the first quarter of 2024, according to research firm Omdia. When compared to existing models with LCD screens, the advantages of OLED technology for iPad Pro displays include enhanced brightness, higher contrast ratio, greater colour accuracy, and lower power consumption.