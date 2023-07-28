 Picture perfect: OPPO Reno10 5G redefines portrait photography

For all those who can’t stopping clicking pictures (read selfies/self portraits), OPPO we guess has heard you. It has just launched its latest Reno 10 5G that will redefine your experience of getting that perfect picture. At an event in Chennai, we witnessed the unveiling of the smart phone that comes with Telephoto Camera. Yes, you heard that right! This feature in deed is its USP! But there obviously is more that Reno10 5G offers.



We list out the basic features for you.

• It features a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It also comes with a Dragontrail Star 2 display and a sturdy polycarbonate back. Its 2412×1080px screen is capable of 1 billion colours with HDR brightness of 950nits. You get Dual Stereo Speakers — with Real Original Sound Technology, tested by Dirac—for a surround sound experience.

• It comprises a 64MP OV64B ultra-clear main camera, a 32MP IMX709 telephoto portrait camera, an 8MP IMX355 112° ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP OV32C ultra-clear selfie camera.

• Its 5000mAh battery—the largest ever in the Reno series—with 67W SUPERVOOCTM charges the device to 100 per cent in 47 minutes.

• Its Battery Health Engine (BHE) intelligently controls the current and voltage through real-time monitoring to prolong the charging lifespan. It ensures that the handset's battery maintains its health up to 80 per cent even after 1,600 charge cycles to last over four years.



• It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and OPPO's RAM Expansion technology that allows users to extend RAM by another 8GB by borrowing from device storage.

• It employs high-performance T19 bi-layer graphite for heat dissipation and glitch-free usability. OPPO’s Dynamic Computing Engine on the Reno10 increases app opening speed by 12 per cent in comparison to the last generation. Besides, it comes with 48-month-fluency, which means this device will perform as smoothly as a new phone even after four years.

• It comes with an infrared remote-control app that lets you remotely control home appliances such as TVs, ACs, and set-top boxes among others. With its Multi-Screen Connect feature, the Reno10 5G can be connected to other devices, like a PC or a tablet, allowing users to simultaneously work across multiple screens.

Rs 32,999. Available online and in stores.