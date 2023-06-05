5 stylish tech products you must have

Technology is now a dynamic and lively part of our lives after undergoing a spectacular transition. It seamlessly combines with numerous styles and ingrains itself into our way of life. With the rise of smartphones, smartwatches, and other sophisticated devices, technology has become a fundamental tool for individual expression. Particularly, our devices' svelte forms and customisable user interfaces provide an unprecedented level of customisation. Whether it's a smartphone adorned with a striking and vibrant hue, or a smartwatch complemented by interchangeable straps, technology has evolved into a fashionable accessory that exemplifies our individual style.

1. Nokia C-32

Life's journey has an element of unpredictability. As dusk falls, Nokia C-32’s back dual camera catches the essence of dimly lit scenes and produces breathtaking Night mode images. A tactile and aesthetically pleasing experience is provided by the device's opulent glass back and excellent accent elements. The Nokia C32 is prepared to travel with you on any excursion thanks to its excellent 3-day battery life. Additionally, the big 5000 mAh2 battery is only the beginning. The Nokia C32 can run for up to three days on a single charge thanks to cutting-edge battery-saving technologies like app hibernation and HMD Super battery saver. The best thing, though? Beach Pink, Charcoal, and Breezy Mint are the three eye-catching colours that are offered. The amazing design and the colors, make this phone a perfect fashion statement.

2. Dyson Hair Dryers

The Dyson line of hair dryers features a beautiful fusion of monochromatic and pastel colours, allowing you to match them with your particular style with ease. The Dyson Supersonic hair drier is designed to protect your hair from high heat damage and provides quick drying and precision shaping. Its five style tools give hair a sleek and glossy finish, including a ground-breaking flyaway attachment that tames unruly strands in a single pass. The hair drier delivers a high-pressure, regulated spray of air thanks to the Air Multiplier technology and the compact yet effective Dyson digital motor V9. This allows for quick drying and exacting styling. The Dyson Supersonic hair drier is notable for continuously measuring air temperature more than 40 times per second to manage heat properly, minimising any possibility of extreme heat damage and retaining your hair's natural shine.

3. WH-1000XM5 Headphones

These lightweight headphones, which combine their best noise-canceling technology with outstanding audio quality, are finely made with freshly created soft fit leather. This material forms to your head in a comfortable way, relieving strain on your ears while efficiently blocking off outside noise. The noiseless design of the headphones, which includes a stepless slider, smooth swivel, and hanger, guarantees a comfortable and trouble-free wearing experience. With the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, indulge in an extraordinary listening experience.

4. Sony WF-LS900N in Earth Blue color

The Sony Earth Blue WF-LS900N earphones were created to combine style with environmental awareness; they use recycled plastic components made from car parts, while the package is made completely of paper. The Earth Blue model elevates sustainability by using recycled water bottles, which creates a unique marbling pattern. Because of their great comfort, you can wear these earbuds comfortably throughout the day, allowing them to fit your lifestyle and keep you connected to the people and entertainment you love.

5. Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 Smartwatch

This wearable device has a chic square dial and Bluetooth calling capability. The smartwatch is durable and provides up to 7 days of battery backup on a single charge thanks to its water-resistant design. The Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 is offered in Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Silver Grey, Jade Green, and Rose Pink colour options, with a price tag of Rs 1,799. You can track your exercise routine, sleep patterns, and general health routine thanks to its more than 100 sports modes, heart rate sensor, and SpO2 monitor.