Blaupunkt launches models of Google TV & QLED TV

Blaupunkt is set to unveil the 32-inch HD, 43-inch & 40-inch FHD, 65 & 50-inch 4K GTV, 75 QLED, GTV at attractive prices. With advanced speaker technology, the all-new Blaupunkt 32, 40, 43-inch Cybersound Realtek Gen 2 delivers a powerful audio experience. Also, with built-in Netflix, these models feature two 48W Box Speakers enabling rich and immersive sound.

Equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8GB ROM, these models ensure smooth performance and ample storage for apps and content. The bezel-less design and Android 11 operating system further add to the experience. The TVs come with three HDMI and 2 USB ports, allowing seamless connectivity with laptops, mobile devices, and PCs.



Blaupunkt also offers the 50 and 65-inch Google TV models, priced at Rs 28,999 & 44,444, respectively. These TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, providing ample processing power and storage capacity.

Powered by an MT9062 processor, these models deliver smooth and lag-free performance. The 4K display with HDR 10+ ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colours and good clarity. Equipped with 2 60W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers featuring DTS TruSurround Technology, viewers can enjoy an immersive audio experience that truly complements the visuals.

The 75-inch QLED TV is priced at Rs 99,999. With a QLED 4K display, offering a wide range of 1.1 billion colours, the TV also boasts a 60-watt Dolby stereo box speaker with four built-in speakers. Advanced audio technologies, including HDR 10+, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus, further enhance the sound quality. The sleek stand, bezel-less display, and slim profile called Air Slim add to the aesthetic appeal of the TV.



Available on Flipkart from June 9-14.

The all-new Blaupunkt 32, 40, 43-inch Cybersound Realtek Gen 2 are priced at Rs 10,888, Rs 16,499, Rs 18,499 respectively.