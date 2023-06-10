Gadgets of the week: Eufy S220 Solocam, Infinix INBook X2 Slim & more

Eufy S220 Solocam

Eufy S220 Solocam is an ultra capable smart-cam that can charge itself using solar power. The device offers clear images and videos both in day and night time and is easy to install, thanks to a wire-free design. S220 Solocam is also weather resistant with IP67 rating and comes with zero monthly fee or hidden costs. uk.eufy.com INR 11,300*

Infinix INBook X2 Slim

The new INBook X2 Slim from Infinix is an ultra-thin laptop with enhanced performance and a superior display. It weighs only 1.24 kg and comes with an aluminium alloy-based metal body. The FHD display is super bright (300 nits) and has 100 per cent sRGB colour reproduction. The battery is a 50 Wh high capacity battery for all-day usage. Multiple Specs are available in three variants staring with an i3 processor with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM and going upto an i7 with 16 GB + 1 TB ROM. Prices start from INR 27,990* for the i3 variant. infinixmobility.com

Oakley BXTR

Oakley has created a fresh style that lands at the intersection of sport and culture. Oakley BXTR pays tribute to Baxter Street in Los Angeles, an iconic skate spot. BXTR features a shield design and a modernised trigger stem inspired by the original Razor Blade sunglasses and is finished with bold retro colours. BXTR is available with Prizm Lens Technology to provide vibrancy, contrast, and colour tuning in real time to augment the world around you and enhance your experiences. INR 9,790* Available at leading Optical stores.

Panerai Due 38 mm

Panerai’s new Luminor Due 38 mm watch collection features dials in modern pastel palettes set in a steel case with a metal bracelet. Available in pastel light blue, green and powdery pink, the dial marks the date at 3 o’clock and a small seconds counter is present at 9 o’clock. The automatic P.900 calibre powers the Luminor Due 38mm with a three-day power reserve. These elegant, accurate watches are ideal for watch lovers looking for a modern slim, light and sleek Panerai. INR 6.87* lakh ethoswatches.com

Saucony Kinvara 14

Saucony’s Kinvara range is ideal for serious runners looking at improving their personal best times. Featuring PWRRUN foam and PWRRUN+ cushioning, the Kinvara 14s aid in propulsive power and come in a light package designed to stand up to consistent wear and tear. Ideal for Neutral pronation. INR 8,990* sauconyindia.com

Targus Cypress Hero

This unique backpack comes with a Find My Locator module integrated with iOS and Apple’s Find My functionality. The locator utilises the Apple Find My network seamlessly to locate your bag and its belongings using your Apple device. The bag is made from recyclable materials derived from recycled water bottles. The Cypress Hero Backpack fits laptops upto 15.6” and has dedicated padded compartments for accessories and gear. INR 12,400* us.targus.com

Godrej Appliances - Leakproof AC

Godrej Appliances has launched a leakproof split air conditioner with anti-leak technology. The novel tech is an industry-first innovation incorporated in Godrej Leakproof split ACs to solve the issue of water leaking from ACs inside homes. Other features include a five-in-one convertible cooling tech, i-sense tech for powerful, comfortable cooling, usage of eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and 100 per cent copper coils plus anti-corrosive blue fins. All Godrej Leakproof Split ACs come with 10 years-inverter compressor warranty. INR 48,900* Available across stores and E-commerce platforms.