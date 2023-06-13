HTC launches VR headset 'VIVE Focus 3' with professional tools in India

Taiwanese consumer electronics company High Tech Computer Corporation (HTC) on Monday launched a new virtual reality (VR) headset "VIVE Focus 3" with dedicated professional tools in India.



The new VR headset comes with a smarter ergonomic design, superior audio and next-level inside-out tracking and controllers.



VIVE Focus 3 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Platform which unlocks performance improvements, including twice the CPU and GPU performance and 11x the AI processing compared to its predecessor, which powers the original VIVE Focus, according to the company.



It features 5K resolution with dual 2.5K displays, a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view for better immersion.



The fast-switching display panel uses real RGB subpixels, practically eliminating the screen door effect.



The new visuals mean fine details like writing and overall fidelity are dramatically clearer, allowing for software design and user interaction to be more natural, HTC stated.



VIVE Focus 3 supports fast charging, giving users a 50 per cent battery from just 30 minutes of charging, and an LED indicator will let them know how much power they have left.



The VR headset uses an AI-powered inside-out tracking algorithm for precise tracking, with privacy at the forefront as all tracking data is stored in an encrypted format on the headset, the company said.



The redesigned controllers are easy and intuitive to use and last for 15 hours on a single charge.