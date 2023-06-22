Mark Zuckerberg agrees to cage fight with Elon Musk, says 'send me location'

For those living under a rock, you must know that Twitter owner Elon Musk has been challenging Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight with his last couple of tweets. And now, the Meta Founder and CEO has agreed to fight the fellow high-profile tech billionaire. Their war of words has gone viral and people are arguing over who will win if the fight actually falls through.

It all started when Musk tweeted, "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment," and a Twitter user jokingly pointed that Mark is training in jujitsu so he might want to be careful with his words.

Musk replied and said, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol". On Thursday, Mark posted a screenshot of the tweet accepting the challenge and said, "send me location" and Elon did.

He reacted to Mark's post and called him up for a fight at "Vegas Octagon" - the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas. Whether this is just Elon taking zingers at Mark as usual with nothing to lose or a serious bout to watch out for, only time will tell.

As per media reports, back in March, Meta had hinted at releasing a platform that could give tough competition to Twitter and Musk had mocked their team by calling them “copy cat” in one of his infamous tweets.

