Passkeys for the win! Apple creates revolution in the world of passwords

Apple has finally launched its extensively planned initiative of ‘passkey’ to create an unconventional method of logging in. This is a combined effort with Microsoft and Google to bring about a new game in the world of passwords. The passkey was launched this month in Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) by Darin Adler, the company’s Vice President for internet technologies.

"With the passkey, you’ll be able to walk up to a non-Apple device and sign into a website or app using just your iPhone. We look forward to a password-less future," said Adler.

The latest software updates, iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma, uplifts the limitations of security by generating passkeys. This feature assigns independent passkeys linked to their respective Apple IDs automatically. They act as common platform for security login instead of having to login separately for every website on the internet. iOS users can login to non-apple devices enabling them to unlock their accounts on Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge using their phone with Touch ID, Face ID for convenience and easy accessibility. For non-apple computers, with a scan of a QR code your account can be remotely accessed.

Passkeys are linked across various accounts through iCloud feature. This means you can go password free for all your apple devices. This groundbreaking feature lifts a little tension between the Apple vs Android debate. This feature is now live to all iOS 17 updated users.

